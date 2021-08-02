AKMU returns with new album

ⓒ YG Entertainment

The sibling duo AKMU, has returned with a star-studded new album.





“New Episode,” which drops Aug. 2, features top vocalists like Lee Sun-hee and IU. The album is AKMU’s first full-scaled album together since their studio album “Sailing” released in 2019.





The list of collaborators for the new album include not only Lee Sun-hee and IU, but also Crush, Sam Kim and other top notch singers.