Even of Day to hold concert this month

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Even of Day, a subunit of rock band DAY6, will hold an online concert “Beyond LIVE – DAY6 (Even of Day): Right Through Me” on Aug. 8.





The concert will be streamed via the “Beyond LIVE” channel on Naver’s fan community platform V Live. The online concert is in line with the subunit’s latest EP, “Right Through Me,” which was released last month.





Even of Day, consisting of DAY6 members Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon, debuted last year with the EP, “The Book of Us: Gluon – Nothing can tear us apart.”