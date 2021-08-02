VideoMonster, a Provider of Quick, Easy Video Editing Services

ⓒ Videomonster

Now it’s time to take a look at a Korean business bringing about changes in the global economy with some new ideas.





Today, we’re going to introduce you to VideoMonster, a provider of video editing services that enable users to complete near-professional videos in just three minutes. Let’s hear from company CEO Chun Dong-hyuk.





VideoMonster develops a quick and easy tool for making videos. The company name shows its commitment to effectively addressing problems and difficulties faced by the existing video-making market with groundbreaking ideas. The company was established in September 2015 as an advertisement video producer. Since 2018, it has been developing software and ICT-based automatic video-making services.





Under the slogan of “Video for Everyone,” VideoMonster provides services that enable anyone to create his or her own videos without financial burden. While producing some 350 TV commercial videos over the last 15 years, CEO Chun has been able to read the latest consumer trends faster than anyone else. He felt that the focus of the advertisement market was gradually shifting to the Internet and social media. So, how can users make a video in only three minutes with VideoMonster’s services?





Using our automatic video-making services, you can make short videos that would last about 30 seconds for advertisement marketing and social media uploads. The complicated design work has already been completed by our professional designers. You can just put the content, such as photos, videos and texts in this pre-arranged design frame. When you access our website or mobile app, you can see some 4,000 video templates. First, choose and click the templates you like. Insert videos, photos and texts with a simple drag-and-drop. You may also change colors, music and fonts to fit your style.





In a recent survey on 40-thousand children and elementary and middle school students, “content creator” was cited as the most favored future career among the respondents. With video platforms like YouTube becoming increasingly influential, youngsters show a keen interest in personal broadcasting, in which individual broadcaster creates his or her own content.





However, it is not that easy to produce videos without learning professional editing skills. The video editing program offered by VideoMonster proves greatly helpful for companies, local governments and small businesses that need to promote their products or programs as well as YouTubers and social media influencers. It is also useful for those who hope to keep records of special events in their everyday lives, such as wedding ceremonies and children’s first birthday parties. What differentiates VideoMonster’s services from other alternatives?





Among as many as 4,000 similar services, VideoMonster provides the highest number of design templates. Users are satisfied with our services in terms of diversity. The company has video experts who have an extensive experience in creating TV commercials for large companies in Korea, so its video quality is certainly higher than that of other services. Our services can also be operated on a cloud system, so users don’t need to install any separate program. Of course, they can run on any device, including computers and smartphones. People can use the cloud-based services anywhere, as mobile devices and PCs can interoperate.





It’s been two years since VideoMonster officially started its services. During the period, the company faced many critical moments and underwent trial and error. Although it had considerable technological prowess, the small firm, like many other startups in Korea, suffered from a shortage of labor and funds. It even teetered on the brink of bankruptcy. But the company managed to carry out research and development projects one after another, based on various support programs. As a result, it was able to receive funds from the government and draw early-stage investment from venture capital firms. Having tided over the major crisis, VideoMonster now focuses its funds and investment on developing innovative services for customers.





We launched our services two years ago, starting with web services. Last year, we released a mobile app as well. Our excellent and convenient services have gained recognition from many companies and education institutions. The services are also popular with individuals who operate YouTube channels or make vlogs as well as social media influencers. Individual users are looking for these services to create videos about meaningful moments in their lives, like the diary of children’s growth and precious memories about pet dogs or cats. The number of those individuals using our services is increasing fast. More than 100-thousand videos have been completed using paid services for the last two years, with the number of members surpassing 200-thousand.





Using VideoMonster’s services, people can create and share their own videos easily without having to worry about editing skills and costs. Starting with Japan last year, the company has provided its services to Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore this year. It will expand its business scope to Indonesia next month.





The company’s next goal is to become Asia’s No.1 video tech firm. Its services have already been recognized both in Korea and overseas, but CEO Chun hopes to take a step further by incorporating artificial intelligence technology into the company’s services.





We’re now working on services that enable teachers to make videos of their online lectures and also allow people to create videos of their expertise. In fact, more and more people hope to produce such videos, but it is actually difficult to do so individually. We’re developing an AI-powered video editing tool that would help users create videos easily and quickly, with a goal of launching the new services in the first half of next year. Currently, we provide template-based video-making services to Southeast Asian countries. We plan on entering the U.S. market next year. Also, we’ll introduce an AI-based video-making solution to North America and Europe to expand our business globally.





30-second videos may seem short, but they reflect a lot of work and effort of creators. VideoMonster offers services needed for people who want to or have to make videos. We hope the company will become the world’s No.1 video tech company, moving beyond Asia’s No.1.