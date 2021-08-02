The Tiger’s Love

ⓒ YEOWON MEDIA HANKOOK GARDNER CO. LTD

Our storyn takes place during the reign of King Wonseong.

A young man was circling the pagoda late into the night, deep in prayer. His name was Kim Hyeon.





He heard some footsteps approaching the pagoda. When he looked around to see who it was, he discovered a beautiful young woman praying, while circling the pagoda.





Hyeon fell in love with her at first sight.





It was getting very late so Kim Hyeon walked her home.





“This is my house. You can go now.”

“Please let me stay the night. I’m too hungry and scared to return home by myself.”





That was when an old lady came out of the house.





“It’s late. Why don’t you come inside?”





After dinner, Kim Hyeon lay down to go to sleep.





But he heard several men making loud noises from outside.

So, he decided to take a peek.

To his surprise, three huge tigers were seated next to the young lady.





The tigers started sniffing and looked around the room in suspicion.





“This definitely smells like a human being. My mouth is watering from the delicious smell of a human.”





That’s when thunder and lightning struck, and a loud voice rang down from the sky.





“How dare you! Are you still trying to kill humans? I will punish you for sure tonight.”

The young woman started praying.





“I will get punished instead of them. So please forgive their sins.”





“What on earth was that?”





“I’m a tiger just like my brothers. I want to become a human being and live with you, too. But my brothers did many unforgivable things. I must be punished in their place. I will go to the village tomorrow and make a terrible scene. You have to show up then and chase me away. And then, you will have to kill me.”





The next morning, there was a huge commotion in the village center.

Kim Hyeon was forced to walk out to the street with a sword in his hand.





Kim Hyeon was appointed to a prestigious government position for stopping the rampaging tiger, but his love for the self-sacrificing tiger did not die. So, he built a Buddhist temple named Howonsa Temple, which means the temple of a tiger’s wish, and offered many prayers there for her soul to rest in peace.