GyeongseoYeji

#Artist Search l 2021-11-08

Genres: K-pop, ballad

Labels: Everglow 

Active since: 2020


Biography:

GyeongseoYeji is a K-pop vocal duo that debuted on April 12, 2020 with the single Actually...I Miss You featuring Jeon Gun-ho. The group is under the label Everglow. 


Discography:

EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

If You Lovingly Call My Name w/ Jeon Gun-ho (single, 2021)

For You Who’s Like My Galaxy (single, 2021)

Might Not Know (single, 2021)

Why Has Your Love Changed (single, 2020)

