#Artist Search l 2021-11-08
Genres: K-pop, ballad
Labels: Everglow
Active since: 2020
Biography:
GyeongseoYeji is a K-pop vocal duo that debuted on April 12, 2020 with the single Actually...I Miss You featuring Jeon Gun-ho. The group is under the label Everglow.
Discography:
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
If You Lovingly Call My Name w/ Jeon Gun-ho (single, 2021)
For You Who’s Like My Galaxy (single, 2021)
Might Not Know (single, 2021)
Why Has Your Love Changed (single, 2020)
