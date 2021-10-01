Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1091 | October 1st)





KEY from SHINee is back with the first mini album < BAD LOVE >. The title track is also called < BAD LOVE > and it is retro pop dance music with a powerful beat and synth sound. Through the lyrics, KEY talks about those who destroy themselves through tragic love. In particular, KEY participated in coming up with the overall concept of the album including the lyrics and styling.





AB6IX is also back with a 2nd studio album < MO’ COMPLETE >. The title track < CHERRY > is a punk pop and it was written by LEE DAEHWI, one of the members from AB6IX. An interesting point of the song is that it compares loved ones or dreams to a cherry through the lyrics.





You may check KEY and AB6IX’s comeback performance on Music Bank, which is streamed live on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5 PM every Friday

