Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Armed Forces Day Celebration

2021-10-01

News




Armed Forces Day Celebration

The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team Black Eagles performs in a Media Day event for the 73rd Armed Forces Day held at Yeongil Bay in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. 
(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >