Over 50% of Population Fully Vaccinated as of Thursday

Over 50 percent of the country’s population has now completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the state vaccine task force on Saturday, as of midnight, well over 26- million people were fully vaccinated, coming to 51-point-eight percent of the population.

Overall, close to 39-point-six million people, or more than 77 percent of the population, have been vaccinated at least once.

Vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen are currently being administered in the nationwide vaccination program.

Meanwhile, Government authorities have extended the current social distancing measures by two weeks, though have made some adjustments amid the continued nationwide spread of COVID-19.

Seoul, Incheon and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province will remain under Level Four, the highest in the country's social distancing system, while non-capital areas will stay under Level Three until October 17.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the decision on Friday in a COVID-19 meeting in Seoul, citing the continued spike in cases after the Chuseok holiday.

The government will maintain the current caps on private gatherings as well. Under Level Four, up to six people can gather, including at least two fully vaccinated people before 6 p.m. and four after.

However, there will be some changes. Starting Monday, the government will apply eased quarantine measures on weddings, first-birthday events and outdoor sports facilities, centering on fully vaccinated people.