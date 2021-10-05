Kishida Wins LDP Race to Become Japan's Next Leader

ⓒYONHAP News

Fumio Kishida has beat out his popular rival Taro Kono, and is set to be sworn in as Japan's prime minister next week.

The ex-foreign minister won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s(LDP) leadership election on Wednesday, to become the party's 27th leader.

As current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's term expires on Thursday, Kishida will be formally elected the next prime minister during an extra session of the Diet to be convened on October 4. The LDP holds majority power in parliament.

Kishida and Minister for Administrative Reform Taro Kono had come to a very close vote result, separated by a single ballot during Wednesday's first vote. As Kishida failed to secure majority support, a run-off was held to determine the winner.

In the final round of voting, Kishida clinched 257 votes, beating Kono who won 170 votes.

South Korea will seek to continue cooperation toward forging a forward-looking relationship with Japan, the presidential office said, in light of the new Cabinet set to launch next week.

President Moon Jae-in’s office relayed the single-line statement to reporters on Wednesday, following news that Kishida had won the ruling party's leadership race.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that it will continue to cooperate with the new Japanese government under Kishida’s leadership, to develop the bilateral relations “in a future-oriented manner.”

Kishida is considered a moderate in the conservative ruling party.

He served as foreign minister for four years and eight months under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during which time he struck an agreement with his South Korean counterpart to once and for all settle the wartime sex slavery issue in 2015.

Earlier in the week, a local court ordered the sale of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ assets in the country to enforce an earlier ruling that the firm compensate South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.

According to legal circles on Monday, the Daejeon District Court ordered the sale of trademark rights and patent rights of the Japanese firm in the country, accepting the request by two plaintiffs in their 90s.

The order came after the Supreme Court dismissed earlier this month an appeal from the Japanese company of a court order to seize its patent rights and trademark rights registered in South Korea.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi expressed deep regret over the decision during a news conference on Tuesday, adding that Tokyo protested the move to the South Korean government earlier on Monday.

He said Tokyo summoned an official from the South Korean Embassy in Japan and requested that Seoul immediately take appropriate measures, including a call for a solution that Japan can accept.

The minister said Japan had repeatedly conveyed to South Korea that the sale of Japanese firms’ assets must be avoided as it could seriously impact bilateral relations. He said he had conveyed the stance when he met South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong last Thursday.

Seoul in return urged Tokyo to respond to calls for dialogue.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Choi Young-sam made the remarks in a media briefing on Tuesday when questioned on the matter.

Choi said the South Korean government is open to any proposal regarding a reasonable and realistic solution and expects Japan to come to dialogue and show sincerity to explore fundamental solutions that victims can consent to.