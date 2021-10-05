KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (September 27th ~ October 3rd)

1) ITZY(있지) - LOCO (Music Bank)





ⓒKBS

ITZY’s LOCO performance on Music Bank (October 1st, 2021) reached the highest views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube again, during last seven days. Likewise, ITZY proved their global popularity by topping the charts and surpassing a lot of comeback stages.





Music Bank performance videos are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTa0-8g5czM





2) (ENG) Good bye! Soobin and Arin! (Music Bank)





ⓒKBS

On September 27th, it was announced that OH MY GIRL’s Arin and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’S Soobin, the hosts of < Music Bank >, are to finally end their stint on the show. IZ*ONE’s former member Wonyoung and ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon are going to take the place and become the new hosts of < Music Bank >. As Arin and Subin have received a lot of love globally, their ending speech video recorded high views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.





Play the video to watch MC AKONG’s last moment on < Music Bank >