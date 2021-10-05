On the Way to the Airport (6) 무슨 사이야?

[Part.2] Entrevista en español a Sunmi (feat.Howon y Christian)
2021-10-05
#Drama Lines l 2021-10-04
Lines
미진: 왜?
Mi-jin: What?
진석: 너 제아랑 무슨 사이야?
맥줏집 끌고 간 게 누군데.
바람 쐰다고 나가서 지금 남의 집에서 뭐 하는 거야?
Jin-seok: What is your relationship with Jae-ah?
Who dragged him to the bar?
You said you needed some fresh air, but what are you doing right now in my house?
미진: 내가 바람 쐬다 친구 보러 가든 말든.
넌 남자랑 여자랑만 있으면 다 그렇고 그런 사이니?
네 집구석이나 걱정해.
Why should you care whether I need fresh air or I’m meeting a friend?
Do you think that if a guy is with a girl, they’re all in a relationship?
Worry about your own family.
Expression of the Week
무슨 사이야? (What is your relationship with ~?)
무슨 – (determiner) what
사이 – n. relationship
Casual – 무슨 사이야?
>> “사이” can have many different meanings. It can mean the space or distance between objects, or the time span between one point in time to another. In the dialogue it means a mutual relationship, but the way Jin-seok says it is nuanced to ask Mi-jin if she’s dating Jae-ah.
>> When Mi-jin says “그렇고 그런 사이” that also is a euphemistic saying referring to an amorous relationship between a man and woman.
2021-10-05
2021-10-05
2021-08-23
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >