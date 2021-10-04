Archive K-ON





Date: Oct. 22 - 23

Venue: Bluesquare Mastercard Hall





The stars from “Legendary Stage Archive K” will be coming back on stage with their hit songs from the 80s and 90s. The lineup for Oct. 22 include Park Ha-ki, Kim Hyun-chul, Dongmulwon and Cho Kyu-chan. The lineup for the Oct. 23 show include Han Chun-ho, Jang Pil-soon, Yeohaeng Sketch, Yurisangja and Park Hak-ki. The concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Bluesquare Mastercard Hall in Hannam-dong, Seoul.