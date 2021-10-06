TWICE to release first English single

[Part.2] Entrevista en español a Sunmi (feat.Howon y Christian)
2021-10-05
2021-10-06
TWICE will release its first English single this week.
The band’s first English single “The Feels” will drop on Oct. 8 according to JYP Entertainment, signalling a full-scale inroad into the North American music market.
The group has released English versions of songs from its Korean albums but the fast-tempo disco number depicting the feeling of falling in love at first sight will be the group’s first English single since it’s debut in 2015.
2021-10-05
2021-10-05
2021-08-23
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >