Tracklist for Enhypen’s first full-length album revealed

2021-10-06

K-POP Connection

ⓒ BELIFT LAB

The track list for Enhypen’s first full-length album has been revealed. 


The new album “Dimension: Dilemma” is set to be released on Oct. 12. The lead track is “Tamed-Dashed” and the album includes seven other tracks. 


One of the tracks, “Blockbuster,” features Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together.

