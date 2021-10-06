Cast of ‘Squid Game’ to appear on ‘Tonight Show’

ⓒ NETFLIX

The cast members of Netflix Korea’s “Squid Game” will appear on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday Oct. 6.





The main leads -- Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, and Wi Ha-jun -- will have a special online interview with Fallon for the show.





“Squid Game” has been receiving positive reviews worldwide and became the first Netflix original series to top the daily charts in all 83 countries Netflix is streamed.



