BTS’ latest collaboration with Coldplay shoots to No. 1

ⓒ Big Hit Music

“My Universe,” a collaboration between BTS and Coldplay, hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.





Billboard said the single, released on Sept. 24, debuted at No. 1, replacing “Stay” by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber.





“My Universe” is BTS’ sixth song to top the billboard chart and the group’s fifth track to debut at No. 1. For Coldplay, it is the group’s 2nd No. 1 in 13 years since 2008’s “Viva la Vida.”



