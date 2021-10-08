Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1092 | October 8th)





Welcoming October, a myriad of K-POP stars are coming back with a new promotion.





First of all, WOODZ is back with a third mini album < ONLY LOVERS LEFT >. A special thing about this album is that each track represents a “step of love” and it gets more intense as the track numbers go up, finalizing with the title track < WAITING > that talks about breaking up.





In addition, N.Flying is back with < Sober > which is a title track from their repackage album < TURBULENCE >. Through this new album, N.Flying intends to send messages of consolation to the youth who are facing difficulties, comparing the situation to the keyword “turbulence”.





Last but not least, GOLDEN CHILD is also back with a repackage < DDARA >. The title track is also called < DDARA > and it is a new jack swing style music which emphasizes strong hook and rhythmical beat. Through the lyrics, GOLDEN CHILD tells the world not to care about what others say and to be yourself.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

