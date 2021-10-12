KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (October 4th ~ October 10th)

1) [ Online Compilation Concert #1 ] #BTS | SINCE 2013 ~ 2021





ⓒKBS

KBS WORLD TV YouTube launched an “Online K-POP Compilation Concert” project starting October 4th. A collection of K-Pop stars’ performance videos is provided one by one following the schedule above. In particular, BTS special, which marked the first turn of this project, reached the highest views on KBS WOLRD TV YouTube this week, having 2.2M hits just in seven days.





2) Sunghoon, Wonyoung - Butter (BTS) (Music Bank)





ⓒKBS

Former IZ*ONE member Wonyoung and ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon became the new hosts of Music Bank, starting October 8th. As a special performance to greet the two new hosts, Wonyoung and Sunghoon sang BTS’s Butter together. Along with K-Pop fans’ expectations for the new hosts and BTS’s popularity around the globe, Wonyoung and Sunghoon’s Butter performance video reached 1.2M views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube just in a week.