BTS-Coldplay collaboration hits No. 12 on Billboard’s Hot 100

"My Universe," a joint project between BTS and British rock band Coldplay, has dropped to 12th place on Billboard's main singles chart this week.

Billboard announced that the song dropped 11 notches from the previous week’s No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart. The Hot 100 chart ranks the most popular songs of the week in the US by blending streaming, airplay and sales data.

"My Universe" was BTS' sixth debut at No. 1 on the chart after "Dynamite," "Butter," "Permission to Dance," "Life Goes On" and "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)."