'Squid Game' Viewed by over 100 Mln Households Globally

Netflix's global hit South Korean drama series "Squid Game" has been viewed by more than 100 million households worldwide.

According to the global media platform on Wednesday, 111 million subscribed households have seen the nine-episode series in the 26 days since its release on September 17.

"Squid Game" has topped Netflix's Today's Top Ten ranking in 94 countries and is the first non-English Netflix series to top the U.S. ranking for 21 consecutive days.

U.S. entertainment media outlet Variety called the series "both universal and typically Korean," while Bloomberg, citing experts, said Korean content creators are capable of producing drama series and films that can compete with Hollywood production.

"Squid Game" is a story about people who are deeply in need of money, and who ultimately, agree to participate in a deadly survival contest of children's games to win a total of 45-point-six billion won.