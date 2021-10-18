Superband Concert Seoul 2021

2021 KBS KPOP COVER Festival Teaser!
2021-10-05
2021-10-18
Date: Nov. 5-6
Venue: KSPO Dome
Groups that participated in the cable variety show “Superband 2” will be holding concerts around Korea starting with a concert at the KSPO DOME in Seoul Nov. 5-6. Six bands, including the final winner CRAXILVER, who made the finals will be taking part in the concert series and promise to fill the stage with music that is out of this world.
