The Boyz to release new single next month

2021 KBS KPOP COVER Festival Teaser!
2021-10-05
2021-10-18
The Boyz will release a new single early next month.
The new single is titled “Maverick” and will drop on Nov. 1. Ahead of the release, the band uploaded an image of the artwork for the upcoming single on its social media accounts.
The new single will be the group’s first new music since their last EP “Thrill-ing” was released in August.
2021-10-05
2021-10-18
2021-08-23
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >