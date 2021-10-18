VIVIZ creates Planet on Universe fan community site

2021 KBS KPOP COVER Festival Teaser!
2021-10-05
2021-10-18
Girl group Viviz has joined Universe, a fan community platform created by game publisher NCSoft.
Viviz is a new group consisting of ex-GFriend members Eunha, SinB and Umji. The three members signed contracts with Big Planet Made (BPM) earlier this month.
The group announced its new start as a three-member group and opened a planet on the platform, which is what each K-pop artist’s fan page is called on Universe.
Other stars such as Kang Daniel, Monsta X, Brave Girls etc. are also on Universe.
2021-10-05
2021-10-18
2021-08-23
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >