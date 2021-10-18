Menu Content

TWICE to release new Japanese EP

2021-10-18

K-POP Connection


Girl group TWICE is set to release a new Japanese EP in December. 

The new EP is titled “Doughnut” and will drop on Dec. 15. The EP contains two new tracks including the title and “Wonderful Day.” 

TWICE recently released “The Feels,” the group’s first full English song. 

