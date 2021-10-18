Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

2AM to make comeback on Nov. 1

2021-10-18

K-POP Connection


2AM will be making a comeback next month with a brand new EP. 

The new album titled “Ballad 21 F/W” will be released on Nov. 1. It will be the group’s first release since their last album “Let’s Talk” was released seven years ago. 

2AM debuted in 2008 and has hit songs such as “This Song” (2008), and “Never Let You Go” (2010).

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >