2AM to make comeback on Nov. 1

2AM will be making a comeback next month with a brand new EP.
The new album titled “Ballad 21 F/W” will be released on Nov. 1. It will be the group’s first release since their last album “Let’s Talk” was released seven years ago.
2AM debuted in 2008 and has hit songs such as “This Song” (2008), and “Never Let You Go” (2010).
