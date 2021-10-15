Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1093 | October 15th)

2021 KBS KPOP COVER Festival Teaser!
ENHYPEN, the global K-Pop rookies from HYBE, made their comeback releasing the first studio album < DIMENSION : DILEMMA >. The title track is < Tamed-Dashed > and ENHYPEN intends to talk about a story of seven boys who are in a dilemma and feel confused between desires and identities.
Donghae from Super Junior is also coming back as a solo. He released a solo single < California Love > which is a hip-hop based R&B music and it is about a romantic love story in California. In particular, JENO from NCT participated in the title track as a rapper and also appeared on the music video.
You may check these comeback stages on Music Bank, which is streamed live on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.
▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/kbsworld
