KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (October 11th ~ October 17th)

1) [ Online Compilation Concert #6 ] #BTS | SINCE 2013 ~ 2021





ⓒKBS

KBS WORLD TV YouTube launched an “Online K-POP Compilation Concert” project starting October 4th. A collection of K-Pop stars’ performance videos is provided one by one each day. Following last week, BTS compilation, the only artist who had its second special on the project, reached the highest views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube again, having 1.5M hits just in a week. During the live streaming, international K-Pop fans and ARMYs recalled their memories and looked back on BTS’s footsteps through the comment section.





▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTVcATaRZ_s





2) ENHYPEN(엔하이픈) - Go Big or Go Home(모 아니면 도) (Music Bank)





ⓒKBS

On October 12th, ENHYPEN released their first studio album < DIMENSION : DILEMMA > and performed < Tamed-Dashed >, the title track, and < Go Big or Go Home > on Music Bank last Friday. ENHYPEN’s < Go Big or Go Home > performance video reached 493K views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube just in three days, proving ENHYPEN’s global popularity. < Go Big or Go Home > is a disco and tech house music and it talks about young people these days who rely on extreme probabilities such as lottery and stocks.





▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CPf9nY1vZk