Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1094 | October 22nd)
2021-10-22
A myriad of K-Pop superstars are coming back this week.
First of all, SEVENTEEN released the 9th Mini Album < Attacca > and they are going to do a comeback performance with the title track < Rock with you > on Music Bank. Moreover, the hottest female rookie group, aespa from SM Entertainment, is also making a comeback stage on Music Bank with < Savage > which is going viral among K-Pop fans around the globe.
Music bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.
▶https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv
