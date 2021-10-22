Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1094 | October 22nd)





A myriad of K-Pop superstars are coming back this week.





First of all, SEVENTEEN released the 9th Mini Album < Attacca > and they are going to do a comeback performance with the title track < Rock with you > on Music Bank. Moreover, the hottest female rookie group, aespa from SM Entertainment, is also making a comeback stage on Music Bank with < Savage > which is going viral among K-Pop fans around the globe.





Music bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv