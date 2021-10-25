Menu Content

Korean
English

Gov't-Civilian Panel Opts to Ease Curbs in Phases for 'Living with COVID-19’

#Hot Issues of the Week l 2021-10-24

News

ⓒKBS News

Health authorities have decided to ease social distancing rules in phases in line with the vaccination rate and quarantine situation as the nation prepares to transition to a "With COVID-19" system in November.

The decision was made during the second meeting of a joint government-civilian panel on the transition.

Some easing steps discussed include lifting operation restrictions on restaurants, coffee shops and other businesses, and adopting a vaccination and PCR test verification system for high-risk facilities, such as clubs and bars.

Wearing masks and other basic quarantine rules, however, will remain in place.

Authorities plan to hold a public hearing on the transition plan on Monday, before announcing the finalized details next Friday.

