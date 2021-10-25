Gyeonggi Gov. Attends Parliamentary Audit, Parties Clash over Land Development Scandal

ⓒKBS News

A parliamentary audit on the Gyeonggi provincial government took place on Monday, with Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) presidential candidate, in attendance.

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) claimed that Lee is the one who orchestrated the Seongnam land development project, which is currently embroiled in corruption allegations.

The PPP also suspected a connection between former Supreme Court Justice Kwon Soon-il, who served as a legal adviser to an asset management firm at the center of the scandal, and the top court acquitting Lee of election violation.

Lee, for his part, said those in possession of stolen property are the culprits, referring to the son of PPP-turned-independent Rep. Kwak Sang-do who received five billion won in severance from the asset management firm.

The governor also denied having a close relationship with Yoo Dong-kyu, the former acting chief of Seongnam Development Corporation, who has been arrested for his alleged role in the scandal.

Lee faced further questioning in a second parliamentary audit session on Wednesday.

Despite Lee refusing to answer questions unrelated to the Gyeonggi government, the Seongnam development scandal once again dominated the session.

The PPP claimed that the provincial government didn’t submit the problematic documents on the project to the committee for audit. The DP countered that submitting the governor’s emails regarding the project borders on illegal surveillance.

The governor again said he does not recall intervening in the appointment of Yoo.

Lee went on to accuse the PPP of being a culprit, an apparent reference to the alleged involvement by some opposition figures. However, he apologized for failing to make sure all profits went to the public sector.