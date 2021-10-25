Menu Content

2021 Gummy Nationwide Concert Tour “Again, Winter Ballad” in Daegu

2021-10-25

Date: Nov. 13

Venue: EXCO


Singer Gummy will be holding a nationwide concert tour titled “Again, Winter Ballad”. The Daegu leg will be held at EXCO on Nov. 13. The concerts, in time for the chilly winter season, hope to bring warmth and comfort to fans who have been suffering from the harsh reality brought on by COVID-19. “Again, Winter Ballad” is a continuation of Gummy’s year-end concert tour from last year and features Gummy with her signature soulful and soothing ballads. The concerts will also take place in Seoul, Gwangju, Chuncheon and more. 

