KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (October 18th ~ October 24th)
2021-10-25
1) aespa(에스파 エスパ) - Savage (Music Bank)
On EP. 1094 of Music Bank, aespa made a comeback stage with their latest title track < Savage >. As aespa is one of the hottest rookies in the K-Pop scene topping the charts with their music, their < Savage > performance video on Music Bank reached 879K views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube just in three days and proved their global popularity.
2) SEVENTEEN(세븐틴 セブンティーン ) - Rock with you (Music Bank)
SEVENTEEN’s comeback stage on Music Bank also ranked high views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, having 668K hits in three days. SEVENTEEN performed < Rock with you >, the title track from their latest album, and captivated Music Bank viewers with their synchronized choreography along with emotional music.
▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-V8rziObdU
