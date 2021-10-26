KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (October 18th ~ October 24th)
2021-10-25
2021-10-26
Autumn Tideland
Glassworts and East Asian seepweeds have turned red at Taepyung Salt Farm on Jeungdo Island in Shinan, South Jeolla Province.
(Yonhap News)
2021-10-25
2021-10-25
2021-10-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >