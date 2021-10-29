Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1095 | October 29th)





NCT127 released a repackage of their 3rd Studio Album and started promoting with the title track < Favorite (Vampire) >. They are going to perform on Music Bank tonight and attention is paid to the global superstars who reached double million seller with the former album topping the charts around the globe. The title track < Favorite (Vampire) > is an R&B pop dance music that emphasizes whistle sound and it talks about tragic love through the lyrics.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv