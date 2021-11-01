Ko Jin-young Clasps 200th LPGA Win by S. Korean Player

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (October 25th ~ October 31st)
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2021-10-31
Golfer Ko Jin-young on Sunday clinched the 200th win on the LPGA by a South Korean player.
Ko won the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan on Sunday, the only LPGA tournament to be held in South Korea, after shooting 22-under 266.
With Sunday’s victory, Ko received prize money of 300-thousand dollars and is set to recapture her world No. 1 ranking after standing at No. 2.
Ko recorded the 200th win by a South Korean on the LPGA since the late Ku Ok-hee became the first South Korean to win in 1988.
Ko now has won a total of eleven competitions on the LPGA tour.
