Gov’t. to Enforce 1st Phase of Transition to Living with COVID-19 from Next Week

ⓒYONHAP News

The government will enforce the first phase of a gradual transition into a new living with COVID-19 system from next week, easing curbs on private gatherings and quarantine measures.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the plan on Friday in his opening remarks at a government meeting in Ulsan.

Starting on Monday, up to ten people can gather for private meetings in Seoul, Incheon and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province regardless of vaccination. In non-capital areas, up to 12 people can gather.

At restaurants and cafes, which are vulnerable to the spread of the virus, however, only up to four unvaccinated people can gather.

The government will introduce a COVID-19 pass system for virus-prone entertainment facilities and indoor gyms, which requires visitors to present a vaccination certificate or negative test results to enter.

The government plans to enforce the first phase for four weeks and conduct a comprehensive evaluation before moving on to the next.