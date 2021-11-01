KT Outage Caused by Human Error, Lack of Fail Safes, Disregard of Protocols

ⓒYONHAP News

Large parts of South Korea were briefly brought to a standstill on Monday when wired and wireless services from KT Corporation, one of South Korea's major telecommunication companies, were disrupted for about an hour, shutting down internet services, phone lines, stocks trading and payment services around the country.

KT's service was frozen for somewhere between 40 and 90 minutes from 11:20 a.m., with services coming back online at different times in different regions.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said Friday that the outage was caused by the omission of a single word command entry, a mistake made by an employee, and the absence of an internal safety device.

During a router replacement work at a KT branch office in Busan, an engineer did not input the command word "exit" at the very end. It took just 30 seconds for that blunder to disrupt services nationwide.

Other managerial issues such as a disregard for proper safety protocols exacerbated the incident, with the operation taking place during busy daytime without the presence of an overseeing officer.

KT Corporation CEO Ku Hyeon-mo issued an apology, adding that swift preparations are underway for compensation.

Ku said that he will conduct a full-fledged inspection of both the cable and wireless network systems and fix defects, while promptly drawing up compensation measures.