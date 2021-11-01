Moon Holds Talks With ASEAN, EAS and Jets Off to Europe

ⓒYONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday said South Korea will donate an additional five million U.S. dollars to assist in the swift distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among Southeast Asian countries.

Moon made the remark at the start of a virtual summit with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).

Moon said with the donation, to be made via the ASEAN COVID-19 Respond Fund, South Korea will strengthen cooperation in building a stable global vaccine supply to support the economic recovery of ASEAN nations.

Stressing the importance of Seoul’s deepening friendship with the regional bloc, which he described as a model for solidarity and cooperation amid the pandemic, Moon pledged his country will work with ASEAN in overcoming COVID-19 and in together creating an inclusive and sustainable future.

Moon and ASEAN leaders also adopted a joint statement that assesses the outcomes of bilateral cooperation and reaffirms joint will to strengthen cooperation in the future.

On Wednesday, Moon urged the leaders of the U.S., China, Japan, Russia and Southeast Asian countries to support his proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War.

Moon made the call at a video-linked East Asia Summit(EAS) that also included the ASEAN members.

He said that the declaration will open the door for dialogue and serve as an important starting point for the path toward peace for the Korean Peninsula, Asia and the world.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that for the peace and safety of the Indo-Pacific region, serious diplomatic efforts are needed for resolution of the crisis in Myanmar and complete denuclearization of the peninsula.

Meanwhile, President Moon also said that the solidarity of East Asia, which accounts for 54 percent of the global population and 62 percent of the global GDP, can significantly contribute to the international community’s cooperation in dealing with climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moon’s busy diplomatic week continued Thursday, when he embarked on a tour to Europe to attend summits and a state visit to Hungary.

He first made an official visit to the Holy See on Friday to meet Pope Francis and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

Moon then attended the summit for the Group of 20(G20) on Saturday and Sunday in Rome before heading to the U.K. for COP26.

He will join world leaders at the UN climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday and Tuesday. Moon is expected to announce South Korea's revised target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030.

Moon will then make a state visit to Hungary and hold a summit meeting with Hungarian President Janos Ader. During the visit, he will visit a monument in memory of South Koreans killed in a 2019 ferry sinking in Budapest.

He will also hold a summit with leaders of the so-called Visegrad Group, which involves the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, before returning home on Friday.