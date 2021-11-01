Former Pres. Roh Tae-woo Dies at 88

ⓒYONHAP News

Former President Roh Tae-woo died on Tuesday.

Roh, who was South Korea’s 13th president, died at Seoul National University Hospital at the age of 88.

Since undergoing surgery for prostate cancer in 2002, Roh had been receiving hospice care at home. He also suffered from cerebral atrophy and asthma.

Born in Dalsung County, North Gyeongsang Province on December 4, 1932, Roh graduated from the Korea Military Academy and went on to serve as sports and interior minister, a lawmaker of the 12th National Assembly and the head of the Democratic Justice Party.

He emerged as the No. 2 figure of the New Military Regime led by Chun Doo-hwan, who seized power through a military coup after the death of President Park Chung-hee.

Roh was elected president in February 1988 and one of the most notable aspects of his administration was hosting the 1988 Seoul Olympics and his foreign policy of Nordpolitik.

However, after he stepped down, Roh was put behind bars along with Chun, receiving a sentence of 17 years for his involvement in the May 18 Gwangju Uprising and for raising billions of won in slush funds.

He was released from prison in December 1997 after being granted a special pardon.

He’s survived by his wife Kim Ok-sook, daughter Soh-yeong and son Jae-heon.

At a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the government would hold a state funeral for Roh, a decision made to pay tribute to his many contributions to the country's development as South Korea's president. He asked relevant ministries to thoroughly prepare so that there is no negligence in the funeral process.

The prime minister also expressed condolences on behalf of the Cabinet and sent sympathies to Roh’s family.

The law dictates that a state funeral shall be held if a former, incumbent or president-elect dies. It does not mention whether the rules should be changed if the said person commits a serious crime.

Roh's funeral was held for five days through Saturday, with the prime minister heading the funeral committee.

In a statement explaining its decision to hold the state funeral, the interior ministry said the former president made historic mistakes related to the coup and the Gwangju uprising, but also made contributions through his Nordpolitik policy, which included a non-aggression pact with North Korea.

In a eulogy at the funeral on Saturday, Prime Minister Kim noted the former leader's accomplishments including the successful hosting of the 1988 Seoul Olympics and South and North Korea joining the United Nations at the same time.

But he said Roh's failure to directly apologize to victims and bereaved families of the 1980 pro-democracy movement was regrettable.

Kim hoped the ceremony serves as an occasion of reflection and a way toward truth, reconciliation and unity.

Only family, funeral officials and key government figures were in attendance in light of the pandemic and the late president's wish to hold a simple and plain funeral.

Some citizens protested near the site, objecting that a state funeral was held for the controversial leader.

Roh will be cremated and his remains temporarily kept at a Buddhist temple in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. Discussions will follow, but his burial site is likely to be at Unification Hill in Paju.