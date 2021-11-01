Jeon Keon-ho

DOB: March 9, 1989

Genres: K-pop, pop rock, R&B, soul

Labels: SM Entertainment, Universal Music Japan

Active since: 2007

Associated Acts: Girls’ Generation, TTS, Oh!GG, SM the Ballad, SM Town





Biography:

Jeon Gun-ho is a South Korean singer signed under the label EVERGLOW. He made his official debut on November 24, 2020 with the single, “Actually, I Miss You…” the solo version of the eponymous single by GyeongseoYeji. He was also a member of the cable reality audition program “Superstar K” season 7.





Discography:

EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

If You Lovingly Call My Name w/ GyeongseoYeji (single, 2021)

My Shabby Request (single, 2021)

2025, 2544 w/ Bang Tae-yeon (single, 2020)

Actually, I Miss You… (single, 2020)