“Hello? SHY” Son Ho-young Solo Concert in Busan

2021-11-01

K-POP Connection

Date: Nov. 13

Venue: Sohyang Theater Shinhan Card Hall


Singer Son Ho-young, a member of the veteran K-pop group GOD, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his solo debut with a concert series. Titled, “Hello? SHY” the Busan leg will take place on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at Sohyang Theater’s Shinhan Card Hall. Son last held his 10th solo debut anniversary concert in 2016.

