KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (October 25th ~ October 31st)
2021-11-01
(1) SECRET NUMBER(시크릿넘버 シークレットナンバー) - Fire Saturday(불토) (Music Bank)
(2) Interview with SECRET NUMBER(시크릿넘버 シークレットナンバー) (Music Bank)
SECRET NUMBER’s < Fire Saturday > performance on Music Bank topped the charts this week on KBS WORLD TV YouTube. Reaching 791K views on the channel, SECRET NUMBER proved their international popularity as one of the K-Pop rookies. < Fire Saturday > is a retro dance music with heavy synth bass and it is about a fun dance party on a Saturday night. Their interview with the hosts, Wonyoung and Sunghoon, also rated high views, providing information regarding their new album and promotion.
