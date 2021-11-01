On the Way to the Airport (10) 엊그제 같은데

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (October 25th ~ October 31st)
2021-11-01
#Drama Lines l 2021-11-01
Lines
할머니: 이젠 여기 사람 다 됐네.
여기 처음 왔을 때가 엊그제 같은데. 아이고.
Grandma: You’re like a local now.
It seems like only yesterday when you came here for the first time. My (how time flies).
도우: 안녕하셨어요?
Do-woo: Have you been well?
할머니: 응.
Grandma: Of course.
Expression of the Week
엊그제 같은데 (seems like only yesterday)
엊그제 – n. a few days ago
Casual – 엊그제 같은데
Semi polite/polite – 그렇게 됐어요/됐습니다
>> [엊그제] is the same as [엊그저께] meaning a few days ago. “엊” comes from “어제” or yesterday, while “그저께” means the day before yesterday, so the two combined is used to refer to a few days ago.
>> This expression is not used literally but figuratively in the dialogue to refer to the fact that a lot of time has passed since Do-woo arrived.
2021-11-01
2021-10-25
2021-10-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >