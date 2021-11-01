On the Way to the Airport (10) 엊그제 같은데

Lines

할머니: 이젠 여기 사람 다 됐네.

여기 처음 왔을 때가 엊그제 같은데. 아이고.

Grandma: You’re like a local now.

It seems like only yesterday when you came here for the first time. My (how time flies).

도우: 안녕하셨어요?

Do-woo: Have you been well?

할머니: 응.

Grandma: Of course.





Expression of the Week

엊그제 같은데 (seems like only yesterday)





엊그제 – n. a few days ago





Casual – 엊그제 같은데

Semi polite/polite – 그렇게 됐어요/됐습니다





>> [엊그제] is the same as [엊그저께] meaning a few days ago. “엊” comes from “어제” or yesterday, while “그저께” means the day before yesterday, so the two combined is used to refer to a few days ago.

>> This expression is not used literally but figuratively in the dialogue to refer to the fact that a lot of time has passed since Do-woo arrived.



