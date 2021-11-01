Menu Content

Seventeen releases new version of ‘Rock With You’ MV

2021-11-01

K-POP Connection

ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

Seventeen has released a special new video for its latest release “Rock With You,” the lead track for the group’s ninth EP “Attacca.” 

The new video features the group members in black suits, reminiscent of a scene from the 007 film series. 

“Attacca” was released on Oct. 22 and has sold over 1.3 million copies in its first week. 

