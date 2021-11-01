Seventeen releases new version of ‘Rock With You’ MV

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (October 25th ~ October 31st)
Seventeen has released a special new video for its latest release “Rock With You,” the lead track for the group’s ninth EP “Attacca.”
The new video features the group members in black suits, reminiscent of a scene from the 007 film series.
“Attacca” was released on Oct. 22 and has sold over 1.3 million copies in its first week.
