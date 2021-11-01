Lisa’s ‘Money’ video reaches 200 mln YouTube views

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (October 25th ~ October 31st)
Another music video by Blackpink’s Lisa has reached over 200 million views on YouTube.
The performance video for “Money” surpassed the 200-million mark 38 days after the song’s release.
The song is part of her most recent EP “Lalisa” released on Sept. 10 and currently holds the record for the fastest video to reach the milestone out of any performance video by a K-pop artist.
