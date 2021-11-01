B1A4 to hold online fan meeting this month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (October 25th ~ October 31st)
2021-11-01
2021-11-01
Popular boy band B1A4 will hold an online fan meeting on Nov. 10.
The online fan meeting comes just one day before group member Sandeul begins his mandatory military service.
The group will also release a brand new digital single on the same day with details yet to be released.
2021-11-01
2021-10-25
2021-10-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >