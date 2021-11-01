Jeon So-mi drops first full-length album

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (October 25th ~ October 31st)
2021-11-01
2021-11-01
Jeon So-mi has released her first full-length album on Oct. 29.
Titled “XOXO” the album comes just three months after the singer released the single “Dumb Dumb” in August. It is also Jeon’s first full-length album since her debut two years ago.
The album consists of the title track “XOXO’ and “Dumb Dumb’ as well as new songs like “Don’t Let Me Go.”
2021-11-01
2021-10-25
2021-10-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >