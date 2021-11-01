Jeon So-mi drops first full-length album

ⓒ THE BLACK LABEL

Jeon So-mi has released her first full-length album on Oct. 29.

Titled “XOXO” the album comes just three months after the singer released the single “Dumb Dumb” in August. It is also Jeon’s first full-length album since her debut two years ago.

The album consists of the title track “XOXO’ and “Dumb Dumb’ as well as new songs like “Don’t Let Me Go.”