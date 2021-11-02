Menu Content

Fall Concert

2021-11-02

News



Fall Concert
Professors and students enjoy an outdoor concert by the classical music band LAYERS held at Sookmyung Women's University amphitheater during the ongoing school festival. 


(Yonhap News)

