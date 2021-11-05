Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1096 | November 5th)
2am, the Korean ballads Quattro that were popular in the 2010s K-Pop scene, are back after 7 years with an EP < Ballad 21 F/W >. In particular, the two title tracks, < 가까이 있어서 몰랐어 > and < 잘 가라니 >, were respectively produced by “hitman”bang and JYP, which raised the public’s expectations.
On the other hand, THE BOYZ dropped a single < MAVERICK >, shortly after their last comeback with < THRILL RIDE > three months ago. In contrast to their last promotion with a bright summer song, this time, they are back with a powerful and charismatic hip-hop based dance music. Through < MAVERICK >, they intend to tell the world to maintain identities without being standardized through the lyrics.
