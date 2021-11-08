Vice Finance Minister: US Fed's Tapering to Have Limited Impact on S. Korea

ⓒYONHAP News

A senior official said the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start tapering its bond purchases will have a limited impact on South Korean financial markets.

First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon issued the assessment on Thursday in a government meeting in Seoul.

Lee said the Fed has launched tapering, but the pace and scope were in line with market expectations, so the international financial market took the decision without a hitch.

Tapering refers to the policy of unwinding the massive purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities adopted by the Fed since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The vice minister said the government will closely monitor the tapering and the movements of monetary authorities of major economies, and prepare to take swift measures if necessary to stabilize the local market.

He added that the finance ministry will buy back two trillion won in government bonds Friday in an effort to deal with increased volatility in the bond market.

The Bank of Korea(BOK) is also likely to further raise its interest rate.

The BOK beat the Fed by hiking its rate zero-point-25 percent in August, the country’s first mid-pandemic rate hike.

Another rise of the same amount is expected in November. After one more hike of zero-point-25 percent, the interest rate is predicted to hit one-point-25 percent by January.

Following that, the BOK is expected to act in accordance with any possible Fed rate hikes. Government officials believe the Fed’s decision will ultimately have a limited impact on local markets.